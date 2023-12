PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating after an outdoor nativity scene was vandalized at a Bryan County church.

According to the Pembroke Christian Church, the three wise men and the angel were stolen.

“Please, all we ask is that they be returned,” the church wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you have any information, call BCSO Capt. Davis at 912-653-3867 to leave an anonymous tip.