Peeping Tom suspect accused of looking into couple’s bedroom in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A peeping Tom suspect has been arrested for allegedly prowling outside of a home in Statesboro.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, early Wednesday morning, a couple living on Clito Road awoke to a stranger on their back porch.

The homeowner, armed, then confronted the stranger who ran off into the woods near the home, the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputy Ken Kelley was able to track down the suspect, Deandre Trowel-Mosteller, 26, of Statesboro, and detain him. The sheriff’s office said Kelley found substantial evidence that the suspect had been looking into the victims’ bedroom.

Trowel-Mosteller was charged with peeping Tom, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, and public indecency, his jail booking shows. According to the sheriff’s office, he was on parole when he was arrested.

Sheriff Noel Brown commended the armed homeowner and Kelley for his quick but thorough investigation.