Pedestrian struck, killed on Parris Island Gateway

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a vehicle on Parris Island Gateway, according to the Burton Fire District.

Officials say the incident happened near Savannah Highway in Shell Point.

All lanes of Parris Island Gateway closed down shortly after 8 p.m. as emergency services respond to the scene. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as there is no word yet on when the area will reopen to traffic.

The Burton Fire District, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. Further details on the incident are limited at this time.

