SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a Savannah man.

According to the SPD Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU), 43-year-old Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across cross Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze traveling westbound on Ogeechee Road.

Police say Habacuc died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.