LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Liberty County on Wednesday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol(GSP) Trooper John Snipe, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 17 and the merge leading to Leroy Coffer Highway around 6 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle stopped several feet from where the man was struck and called to report he had hit someone. Responding deputies searched the area and discovered the man laying on the roadway deceased.

GSP is investigating the crash.