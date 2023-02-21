SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crash investigators are at the scene of a deadly crash where a person was hit on Interstate 95.

Pooler Police tell WSAV the deadly wreck happened as emergency crews were working a different wreck on the interstate.

We’ve learned from witnesses, as a wreck involving a rolled-over big rig was being cleared, the driver of an SUV traveling at a high speed, took the emergency lane past stopped traffic.

According to a witness who was stuck in traffic, that driver hit a pedestrian who was outside of their vehicle on the interstate.

The first wreck involving the big rig happened around 6:30 Tuesday evening. It’s unclear how long after that the second crash occurred.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 is backed up for miles, with the interstate expected to remain closed possibly for two more hours.

This is a developing story.