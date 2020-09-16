Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on Montgomery Cross Road early Wednesday morning as police attempted to get her out of the roadway.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers were out on patrol around 5:30 a.m. when they saw Tia Slupski, 40, who was “in distress.”

Police stopped and attempted to talk to the Pooler woman who was in the eastbound lanes of Montgomery Cross Road in the 200 block.

As SPD was attempting to de-escalate the situation and get Slupski to safety, a vehicle approached the scene.

Police say the driver, identified only as a 51-year-old from Savannah, slowed down when he saw SPD’s vehicles, but as he was attempting to change lanes, he struck Slupski.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.