JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after being hit by a CSX train in Jasper County early Sunday morning.

According to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office, the man was killed close to the railroad crossing near Main St. and Church Rd. in Hardeeville.

The African American male victim has not yet been identified.

CSX released a statement following the incident:

“At approximately 1:37 a.m. ET Sunday night, a train came in contact with a person walking on tracks near Paynesville Road and Mockingbird Drive in Hardeeville, SC. Jasper County responded and reported that the individual was fatally injured in the incident. There were no injuries to the crew. CSX will support local law enforcement as they investigate.”

This is an ongoing investigation.