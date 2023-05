SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash involving a pedestrian has closed part of a roadway in downtown Savannah.

According to Savannah police, all lanes of Montgomery Street between Oglethorpe and Broughton Streets are closed due to the accident. Seek an alternate route if traveling in the area.

Police say there are serious injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story which will be updated as new information is released.