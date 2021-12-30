Pedestrian hit, killed on Sea Island Parkway

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a Beaufort-area crash that killed one person Wednesday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Sea Island Parkway between Meridian Road and Youmans Drive.

BCSO said a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle. They have not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office closed a portion of the roadway as crews responded.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.