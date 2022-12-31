BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31.

Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident.

Police shut down Northbound Trask Parkway for more than two hours while those involved in the accident were evaluated and the scene was investigated. Officials have not yet released the name of the victim involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. If you are looking for more information, police say that you can reach out to the Beaufort County Coroners Officer, The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, or the South Carolina Highway Patrol.