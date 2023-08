GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County police are on the scene of a fatal train crash near Garden City.

Police say the pedestrian was on the tracks near Hwy. 25 and Burnsed Blvd. when they were struck by an oncoming train.

The train is currently stopped and blocking Foundation Boulevard. As a result, traffic is now backing up on Main Street in Garden City.

There is no word on when the train will move. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find other routes.