Passing vehicles struck by BB gun on Chevis Road, police say

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say one person was injured and three vehicles were hit with BB gun shots on Chevis Road Monday evening.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.

Police say the three vehicles were hit while traveling on Chevis Road. In one instance, CCPD says a person in a vehicle was hit in the hip with a BB.

“They declined EMS transport at the scene,” the department stated.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call CCPD at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.