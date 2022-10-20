AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The parents of 6-month-old Samson Scott, Salena Devine Tyler, and Tyrone Christopher have been taken into custody after the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nexstar’s WJBF learned that this isn’t the first time the couple has run into trouble with the law in connection with one of their children.

“Just the little baby right here, just lifeless inside the fire truck when I came over here,” Jennifer Tollison said.

For the second time in 20 months, the couple is facing charges. Back in February 2021, both Tyler and Christopher were charged with murder in the death of their one-year-old son, Travis Scott.

The status of those charges is unclear.

District Attorney Jared Williams told WJBF the warrants from 2021 were dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Now, both are charged with cruelty to children in the death of 6-month-old Samson.

“I only seen that baby, a couple times and, yeah, I knew about that story too and that’s why I’m like ‘again, this happened again,’” Tollison said.

A neighbor said that she lived in the area for more than 20 years and it’s been pretty dangerous for a while.

“This is one of the neighborhoods to where they really need to step up on. Really, and when I say really, I mean really step up on,” a neighbor said

The woman said she’s tired of the number of crimes in the neighborhood.

“You know, every morning when I get up, she’d be sitting outside and sometimes she’ll have the baby out here if it was a nice day or whatnot– most of the time she kept him in the house,” Tollison said.

An autopsy will be performed to find out the exact cause of death for Samson. The Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation as we continue looking into those charges from last year.