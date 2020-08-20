Parcel carrier arrested for stealing Trump-Pence sign in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – A parcel carrier has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Trump-Pence 2020 campaign sign from private property in Metter.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint on Tuesday from a citizen.

The sheriff’s office investigation resulted in the arrest of Fred Bumba, of Jacksonville, Florida, who works as a parcel carrier with Amazon.

Bumba was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft by taking and criminal trespass.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office says they receive complaints of stolen signs each campaign season and reminds residents that it is against the law.