BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced contractors will begin roadway improvements in Beaufort on Sunday.

The improvements will be on Boundary Street between Parris Island Gateway (Highway 280) and Broad River Boulevard.

According to the BCSO, contractors will work through the evening and early morning hours.

The road work will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. and is expected to conclude on Friday.

Lane closure is to be expected.

BCSO wants traveler to please follow all traffic control measures and be conscious of workers in the roadway.