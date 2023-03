ALLENHURST, Ga. (WSAV) — An overnight fire in Allenhurst has left a family of four without a home.

Police and firefighters arrived at the Dunlevie Road home fully engulfed in flames just after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Walthourville Police Chief Chris Reed says the family made it out of the home safely. Authorities are not sure what caused the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the family.