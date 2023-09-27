SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced overnight lane closures at State Route 307 (Dean Forest Road) for this week.

The closure impacts are scheduled to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. and set to end Friday at 6 a.m. for I-16 westbound.

A second closure is scheduled to begin on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. and end on Oct. 6 at 6 a.m. for I-16 eastbound.

During the closure of I-16, motorists will use Exit 160 Dean Forest Road to cross over and return to I-16. Law enforcement officers will be on-site to control traffic in place of traffic signals.

This is allowing contractors to pour bridge decks advancing the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project.