SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new week, but the picture remains the same leaving neighbors on Savannah’s New York Avenue are disgusted.

Weeds, tall grass and trash have taken over the abandoned, privately owned property.

“When you call the city, the city says they are only going to cut 10 feet from the curb,” Cynthia McCoy, a 35-year New York Avenue resident said. “And that’s not enough. As you can see, everything is kind of run down.”

A spokesperson for the city told News 3 last week a contractor would be cleaning up the private property. However, t the family that lives next door tells us they have not seen results.

In a phone conversation with neighbor Charles McCoy, he said his experience with trying to contact the city has been ridiculous.



“They say they are not going to cut back the bushes or nothing,” Charles McCoy said. “And the last time the trees and stuff were cut back, my wife is there she can verify, I had that done myself. I paid for that out of my pocket.”



Safety is a top priority for neighbors along New York Avenue.



“When I come home, I see people’s lighters going off,” Kelly, a neighbor on the street said. “They’ll be guys, grown guys, at 3 o’clock in the morning sleeping in this brush. I’m coming home at night as a single female and it’s dangerous.”

A quick cleanup, neighbors tell News 3, will give them peace of mind.

“Mow it or sell it to anyone who will take care of it,” Kelly continued.

We received a response about the New York Avenue property from the city of Savannah today.



It reads in part: