Opioid shipment information goes public

Journalists win a year-long legal fight for the release of government information about shipments of oxycodone and hydrocodone in the U.S. and now that information is available to the public. The Washington Post reports it gained access to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, known as ARCOS, as the result of a court order. “The Post and HD Media, which publishes the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, waged the legal battle for access to the database, which the government and the drug industry had sought to keep secret.

The Post is making this data available at the county and state levels in order to help the public understand the impact of years of prescription pill shipments on their communities. Jump to the data for your community. These records provide an unprecedented look at the surge of legal pain pills that fueled the prescription opioid epidemic, which resulted in nearly 100,000 deaths during the seven-year time frame ending in 2012. A county-level analysis of the cumulative data shows where the most oxycodone and hydrocodone pills were distributed across the country over that time: more than 76 billion in all.”

Visit here to view the interactive map of opioid flow in your community.