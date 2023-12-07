STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro is launching Operation Safe Disposal to keep residents safe from crimes of opportunity.

Extra holiday trash left outside your home could be putting a target on your family this holiday season.

“Even during the holiday season not everybody has the best intentions,” said Statesboro Police patrol captain Andrew Samples.

To keep yourself protected from thieves it’s best to hide your leftover packaging from expensive items.

“It gives our residents peace of mind knowing that they have a place to safely dispose of those boxes and that they aren’t just out on the street curb for everybody to see,” said Layne Phillips, a spokesperson for the City.

Amazon boxes or electronic packaging can show thieves where all the good stuff is at.

“We have a lot of residents whose trashcans are overflowing their roll-out carts are overflowing,” said Phillips.

When this happens, they want you to take your expensive-looking trash to one of three dumps they’ve put up in the city.

“It kinda puts a target on your back as far as property,” said Samples.

Samples said that even just hiding it away until you can make a trash run can keep the target off you. He says locking car doors while shopping is another way to stay safe this holiday season.

“You’re buying your gifts for your family, you’re going from store to store and you’re storing your items in your car,” said Samples. “It takes a few seconds to pop the door open grab your stuff and be gone… I hate to say it this way but if your car is secure then they’ll move on to somebody else’s that might be so the best way to help yourself is to secure everything.”

Statesboro’s Operation Safe Disposal sites can be found at the police department, the fire station on Fair Road and at Public Works on Braswell Street.

The city wants you to bring your holiday trash, but take things like yard waste, your household trash elsewhere, and save your Christmas tree for the city’s woodchipper opening on the 26.