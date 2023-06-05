BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A multi-agency operation led to the indictment of 16 individuals allegedly connected to the Outcast Motorcycle Gang in Bryan County. The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately $180,000 in cash and the seizure of 71 guns, among other items.
Called “Operation Patronus,” The defendants are alleged to have engaged in an armed robbery attempt and shooting that occurred on June 17, 2022, at Flacos House Bar & Grill and the Red Roof Inn on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill, Georgia. The victims of the crime were apparently members of a rival gang as well as numerous innocent victims visiting the restaurant and surrounding establishments.
The operation lasted over 13 months.
The following individuals are alleged to be a part of or related to the Outcast Motorcycle Gang.
- Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”), 46 – President
- Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), 58 – Secretary
- Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), 42 – Member
- Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), 44 – Member
- Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), 43 – Vice President
- Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), 44 – Road Captain
- Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), 34 – Member
- Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), 43 – Business Manager
- Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”), 35 – Sergeant at Arms
- Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”), 51 – Member
- Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), 45 – Associate
- Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), 52 – Associate
- Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), 57 – Member
- Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), 48 – former Vice President
- Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), 34 – Member
- Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”), 36 – Associate
This case will be prosecuted primarily by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in partnership with Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr., whose office has jurisdiction over the following counties: Bryan, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall.
