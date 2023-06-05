BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A multi-agency operation led to the indictment of 16 individuals allegedly connected to the Outcast Motorcycle Gang in Bryan County. The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately $180,000 in cash and the seizure of 71 guns, among other items.

Called “Operation Patronus,” The defendants are alleged to have engaged in an armed robbery attempt and shooting that occurred on June 17, 2022, at Flacos House Bar & Grill and the Red Roof Inn on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill, Georgia. The victims of the crime were apparently members of a rival gang as well as numerous innocent victims visiting the restaurant and surrounding establishments.

The operation lasted over 13 months.

The following individuals are alleged to be a part of or related to the Outcast Motorcycle Gang.

Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”), 46 – President

Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), 58 – Secretary

Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), 42 – Member

Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), 44 – Member

Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), 43 – Vice President

Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), 44 – Road Captain

Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), 34 – Member

Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), 43 – Business Manager

Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”), 35 – Sergeant at Arms

Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”), 51 – Member

Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), 45 – Associate

Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), 52 – Associate

Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), 57 – Member

Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), 48 – former Vice President

Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), 34 – Member

Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”), 36 – Associate

This case will be prosecuted primarily by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in partnership with Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr., whose office has jurisdiction over the following counties: Bryan, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall.

