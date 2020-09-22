Operation nets 4 attempted child molestation arrests in Savannah, Camden Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation resulted in the arrests of four men in Savannah, St. Marys and Kingsland.

Charles “Chuck” Brazell, 50, of Kingsland, and 23-year-old Andre Lowe, of St. Marys, were both arrested on a charge of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation.

Akash Keshari, a 32-year-old from Savannah, and Justin Chovanec, 36, of St. Marys, have been charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

“As a result of law enforcement agencies working together four people, whose intentions were too prey upon the children of this community, were arrested,” Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor stated. “I applaud the work of all members of the team who captured these people before they could victimize a child.”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and St. Marys and Savannah police departments were all involved in the operation.

“As the federal law enforcement agency for the Department of the Navy, NCIS exists to protect our warfighters and their families from harm,” commented NCIS Southeast Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tom Cannizzo. “We would like to thank the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and our local law enforcement partners for working with us to combat child predators where our DON families live and work.”