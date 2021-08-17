Operation Ace in the Hole II: 7 indicted in Vidalia drug trafficking conspiracy

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Seven defendants are accused of participating in a major drug trafficking conspiracy in the Vidalia area.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes for the Southern District of Georgia, the defendants were named in a May 2021 indictment unsealed this week.

Estes says the investigation grew out of Operation Ace in the Hole, an extensive gang-related drug trafficking case that charged 26 defendants in January 2020.

Since then, officials say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and others have continued to crack down on sources and suppliers trafficking heroin and other illegal drugs throughout the Vidalia area.

“The availability of deadly fentanyl and its chemical analogues has led to an alarming rise in overdoses and overdose deaths in the Southern District and throughout the nation,” Estes stated. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to seek the sources of these illegal drugs and bring their dealers to justice.”

Known as Operation Ace in the Hole II, the indictment names:

Creg Antonio Page, 45, an inmate at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Heroin, Eutylone, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; two counts of Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine; and three counts of Use of Communications Facility, a charge that describes using telephones to facilitate the drug-trafficking conspiracy;

Phillip Adams, 36, of Lyons, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Heroin, Eutylone, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl; Distribution of Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Servontae Quarshawn Powell, 37, of Vidalia, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Heroin, Eutylone, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; three counts of Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl; and Distribution of Fentanyl;

Debra Carol Strickland, 20, of Lyons, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Heroin, Eutylone, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl; Distribution of Heroin; Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Cameron Earl Williamson, 33, of Lyons, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Heroin, Eutylone, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine; and three counts of Use of Communications Facility;

Erika Susan Highsmith, a/k/a Erika Susan Barrow, 28, of Lyons, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Heroin, Eutylone, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine; and Use of Communications Facility; and,

Tiffany Hunt, 40, of Vidalia, charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Heroin, Eutylone, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine; and Use of Communication Facility.

Estes says initial court appearances have been held for all defendants.

Meanwhile, of the 26 defendants in Operation Ace in the Hole, 23 have entered guilty pleas; 17 of them have been sentenced, with terms of up to 188 months in prison; and three defendants are awaiting trial.