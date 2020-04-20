ONLY ON 3: 77 SPD Officers file 22 count complaint against Chief Minter

77 members of the Savannah Police Department, 22 different complaints. All given to the city of Savannah last week, all directly pointing a finger at Chief Roy Minter.

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – In the Statement of Workplace Conflict, the complainants use words like threats, favoritism, lack of communication, dissention, intimidation and outright disrespect against the Chief.

It details a department in trouble, dealing with a Chief accused of “making threats at his own command staff and supervisors in group settings” Threats placed “as a warning to all to not disappoint him and to implant fear in the rank and file.”

Minter is described as using “intimidation and admonishment to instill embarrassment as a tool and instill his power in numerous meetings where officers, supervisors, and commanders were publically belittled in front of his peers and subordinates.”

Minter is described as someone who “publically belittles” his staff and threatens to remove them “from rank, command or units”, all in front of peers and subordinates to “instill fear” in them.

it continues to say the “outright disrespect shown to members of staff which leads to dissension and overwhelming distancing by members of the department to remain out of the target zone.”

But when it comes to leading those officers himself, the officers say Minter “refuses to put his name to decisions that affect the department as a whole to avoid liability and blame.” he is also accused of “a refusal to put his name to decisions that affect the department as a whole to avoid liability or blame.”

The document goes on to say that the Chief “Does not assume control over what he sees as an issue and attacks decisions at a later time.” He exhibits a “failure to act in chaotic situations”.

“If there are issues or concerns that are going on in the SPD and officers feel that they are important enough to be addressed come talk to us I’m always available,” said Chief Minter in August 2019

That’s what Minter told News 3 last August after an anonymous letter detailed major issues in the department.

But this complaint says the Chief has a “selective open door policy”. He “shows favoritism for promotions” and makes “Selective personnel movement with no standardized measure of success or failure to bring about said transfers and an unwillingness to discuss changes with the effected personnel or command

Chief Minter is described as someone who makes “untrue statements to the public, the media, employees, and politicians concerning the effectiveness, strategies, morale, manpower, and readiness of the Department”

The complainants say the Chief didn’t plan for the safety of his officers with proper supplies and equipment. He pushes “unfocused training practices that do not train and develop for the future of the department.”

Continuing on, the document says Minter’s actions have led to a “complete breakdown of communication between levels of command staff to mid-level supervision and employees.”

The officers say he has a “personal agenda” that focuses on his own “personal growth” and “pet projects”.

It’s not just “rank and file” that have signed on. Among the 77 names on that document, Sergeants, Lieutenants as well as all five of the Savannah Police Precinct Captains.

All of whom have agreed to be interviewed in any mediation process.

When asked for comment the City said “The City of Savannah does not make public comments on the status of personnel matters. Our HR policies include procedures to address employee issues and these policies will be followed.”

Multiple sources do tell News 3 that the city is taking this seriously, planning to bring in an outside mitigation team to do the investigation into the officers’ complaints.

No word yet on when those interviews may happen.