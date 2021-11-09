ONLY ON 3: Lowcountry mother pleads for answers 2 years after teen son’s killing

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Two years later and a Lowcountry mother is still waiting for her son’s killer to be found and brought to justice.

Shantay Odom says the wait has been frustrating, aggravating and depressing.

She’s asking for help in hopes of easing some of her pain.

“It was like someone went inside me and literally ripped my heart out of my chest,” said a tearful Odom. “I was numb, I didn’t know what to do. For a while, I didn’t know who I was or where I was.”

That’s how Odom remembered hearing the news of the death of her son Marcus Graves when WSAV talked to her back in 2019.

“Every time I think about how scared my son might have been, it makes me cry. That’s not something the way a child should have to go,” she said.

“I think about it. I kept calling him, yelling at him on text messages and now I regret it,” Odom continued. “If I knew all that was happening, I wouldn’t have been yelling at him telling him to come home now knowing he couldn’t.”

The 16-year-old couldn’t come home on Halloween night. An autopsy showed Marcus had been shot, drowned and left for dead in the waters off of Grays Hill Boat Landing.

He wasn’t found until the next day by fishermen.

“I didn’t ever think that he was gone,” Odom said. “I just figured he was hurt or something. It didn’t really register until a little later.”

Two years later, there are no suspects, no answers and no doubts in Odom’s mind that someone knows what happened but won’t come forward.

“My baby would have been 18 last July 5. He would have been about to have a 19th birthday. Graduation,” the mother said. “The only thing I saw was his cap and gown. It’s one of those things that really bother you because, you know, he didn’t deserve it. He just trusted the wrong people.”

Odom says she has a feeling who killed Marcus and many more people in the area do, too.

“The hardest part is the streets are saying one thing and investigators are saying the same thing too, so you kind of know who did it but you can’t prove it yet,” she said, “and that’s frustrating because those are people that you see all the time.”

Odom continued: I just wish they would come forward and say anything — tell us anything. Even if you aren’t willing to give your name, just tell us something, give us something to go by.”

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release earlier this month searching for information in the case.

“He’s never going to be forgotten,” said Odom. “We think about him all the time.

“We are always going to call his name. We are always going to let people know what happened to him.”

Anyone who may have been with Marcus on the night of Oct. 31, 2019, and/or the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2019, is asked to call Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

And as for the person or people responsible, Odom has a message for them.

“Their time is coming. I believe justice will be served — I’m just ready to get it sooner rather than later.”