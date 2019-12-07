ONLY ON 3: Lowcountry mom seeks answers in son’s suspicious death

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A month after a 16-year-old was found dead in a Lowcountry marsh, investigators still have no suspects.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help gathering information about the case — a plea echoed by Marcus Graves’ mother.

His body was found near the Grays Hill Boat Landing on Friday, Nov. 1. Investigators have since called his death “suspicious.”

“My son didn’t deserve this. He was a 16-year-old with dreams,” Shantay Odom told News 3. She says Marcus worked hard and dreamed of going into the Navy one day.

Odom says the day she found out she’d lost her son was beyond heartbreaking.

“It was like someone went inside me and literally ripped my heart out of my chest,” she said. “I was numb, I didn’t know what to do. For a while, I didn’t know who I was or where I was.”

The pain hasn’t gone away in the past month, as investigators ask for witnesses and look for clues into Marcus’ death.

A forensic autopsy was performed in November but determined no clear cause or manner of death. BCSO says forensic pathologists are performing additional studies.

“Every time I think about how scared my son might have been, it makes me cry,” Odum said, adding, “I don’t care if you didn’t like my son or whatever. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. And if you know something come forward.”

Marcus’ death has spurred Odom on to help others. A candlelight vigil is planned for later this month to honor her son and gather donations, toys, clothes and supplies for abused women from Hopeful Horizons.

“There are still good people out here,” Odom said. “Help me to finish it for him. Give these kids and these parents a good Christmas.”

The vigil and donation drive is set for Dec. 20 in Beaufort.

In the meantime, investigators are asking for anyone with information about Marcus’ death to call CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a reward.