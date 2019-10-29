ONLY ON 3: Jasper County taking deeper look into ‘cold cases’

Jasper County Sheriff's working with SLED to take longer look at murder cases up to a decade old

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Seventeen murder cases, all more than two years old, remain unsolved in Jasper County.

Now, the sheriff’s office is taking a hands-on approach, teaming with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to solve these “cold cases.”

“You look at this board and see all these names and each name represents a life lost too soon,” said Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.

Its a whiteboard on the wall of the Jasper County Sheriff’s investigation office with 17 names; lives of county citizens murdered in the past 10 years.

The suspects in those killings are still on the loose.

“I hope I never have to look across another individual’s body and have to tell the mom and dad and family that we lost one too soon,” said Malphrus.

He knows how tough that can be. That’s why instead of handing the investigation over to SLED as has been done in the past, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is now working with the state investigators.

With new eyes looking at homicides that may have happened years ago, he believes someone will be able to help solve them.

“Sometimes people have gotten sick and tired of what’s going in their community and they are saying enough is enough, now they are coming forward with boldness,” said Malphrus. “Ten years ago a person involved in homicide may have been a very dangerous person and may have changed their life or may not be as dangerous as they once used to be.

“So the fear of that person has declined when before that person was heavily involved in criminal activities or violent crimes.”

No one feared 49-year-old Bryan Riley. He was called a “pillar of the community” before he was gunned down in 2017.

“His life was taken, assassinated in his own driveway as he was getting out to take his autistic son out of the vehicle,” explained Jasper County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jake Higgins. “A person had actually called into our 911 dispatch and reported hearing shots. A vehicle was seen leaving the scene but it was dark outside and the lighting there was poor.”

Malphrus hopes that person, or anyone, may be able to help now to end the pain and suffering for this family — their neighbors and friends.

“If we can solve even one, it’s closure for one family,” said Malphrus.

If you have any information on Bryan Riley’s case or any other unsolved murder in Jasper County you can call the special sheriff’s office tip line at (843) 637-9915.