ONE YEAR LATER: Loved ones mourn the loss of a grandmother shot and killed in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –

One year later, one man says he and his family are still grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother.

Savannah Police say 59-year old Patricia Sabb was shot inside her home on W 41st Street in July of 2018.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

“She was everything to me. She was my soul mate. She was my baby,” said Mark Thompson, long-time boyfriend of Patricia Sabb.

Investigators say Patrick Bryant Nelson, Alex Lee Johnson III, Harvey Zihe J. Cooley, and Marvin Marquan Hayes face a total of 29 charges in connection with the death of 59-year-old Patricia Sabb. The charges include malice murder and armed robbery.

“She was the kind that loved to feed people on Sundays. She fed a lot of people. . . . People loved Patty. She loved to dance and have fun. She was my drinking partner and I don’t even drink cuz she’s gone,” said Thompson.

Thompson tells News 3 the suspects will face a judge in September.