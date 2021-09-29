One year anniversary of shooting deaths of SC mother, 3-year-old; still no answers

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday marks one year since a Conway mother and her 3-year-old daughter were killed in a shooting on Suggs Street in Conway.

One year later, there have been no answers. WBTW News has reached out to police for more information on the latest developments in the case to see where it stands after one year and we are waiting to hear back.

23-year-old Tasjunique Graham was found dead with a gunshot wound, police said.

Her 3-year-old child, identified as Bailey Simon, died in a hospital two days later.

Police said Graham and Simon were innocent victims.

Graham was a member of South Carolina’s Air National Guard.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 843-488-7855.