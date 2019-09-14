One shot, one injured on E. 55th Street Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 has learned more details about a shooting that happened Saturday in the 1300 block of E. 55th Street.

Savannah Police officers responded to E. 55th Street at Cedar Street and found one adult white male suffering from a gunshot wound. Another adult white male was suffering from an injury sustained during the altercation.

It is unknown what type of injury the second man was suffering from, but officials confirmed it was not a gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.

______________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is on scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of E. 55th Street.

One person was shot, according to SPD officials. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. News 3 will have updates.