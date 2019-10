SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday night.

At around 8:40 p.m., one adult male was shot and injured near 53rd Street and Waters Avenue. The victim fled to a nearby convenience store and called 911.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not life threatening.

This incident is under investigation.