SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on W. 52nd Street.

At around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, SPD responded to a shooting in the 800 block of W. 52nd Street.

One male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His exact injuries are unknown at this time.

SPD detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

