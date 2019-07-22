One seriously injured in motorcycle-involved crash on Damon Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist on Sunday.

At around 6:15 p.m., 23-year-old Trevon Holloman was driving a Kawasaki Dirt Bike traveling west in the eastbound lane of Damon Street approaching Carolan Street. Tiffany Vinson, 34, was traveling south on Carolan Street in a Hyundai Elantra.

Holloman ran a stop sign at the Damon Street, Carolan Street intersection and hit the door of Vinson’s car.

Holloman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Vinson and two juvenile passengers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The TIU is still investigating this crash.