One seriously injured in King George Boulevard car fire Thursday night

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was seriously injured in a car fire that shut down part of King George Boulevard Thursday night.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, a man attempted to take his own life by dousing himself in gasoline and lighting his car on fire. The man had second thoughts while the fire was burning and was rescued from the car. He was transported via helicopter to the Augusta Burn Center.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, King George Boulevard was shut down so that the helicopter could land on the roadway to transport the patient. Chatham Emergency Services said that there was also a traffic crash at the time of the fire around the same area that possible impacted traffic as well.

The victim has not been identified yet, and there is no word on his condition at this time.

