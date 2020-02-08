One person seriously injured in shooting near Carey Hilliard’s on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was shot near Carey Hilliard’s restaurant on Abercorn Street Saturday evening.
SPD tells News 3 that officers got a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Abercorn Street just after 5 p.m. Officers then received another call at 5:20 p.m. that a person was suffering from a gunshot wound in the Carey Hilliard’s parking lot.
When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found one person had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on a suspect or any arrests at this time. SPD is still investigating.
News 3 will have updates.