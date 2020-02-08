One person seriously injured in shooting near Carey Hilliard’s on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was shot near Carey Hilliard’s restaurant on Abercorn Street Saturday evening.

SPD tells News 3 that officers got a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Abercorn Street just after 5 p.m. Officers then received another call at 5:20 p.m. that a person was suffering from a gunshot wound in the Carey Hilliard’s parking lot.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found one person had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD is on the scene of a shooting at in the 11000 block of Abercorn Street. One person has been confirmed hit and has been transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The suspect has fled the area. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 8, 2020

There is no word on a suspect or any arrests at this time. SPD is still investigating.

News 3 will have updates.