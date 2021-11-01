One person is dead following a shooting at Augusta restaurant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night outside of the Red Crab restaurant on Peach Orchard Road.

Deputies responded to the restaurant at 9:55 PM and learned a fight broke out between several people when an unknown person opened fire and shot a man and a woman.

Ashaad Truitt, 31, Augusta was shot at least one time and died from his injuries. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Lab.

A 28-year-old female was shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have since arrested and charged 24-year-old Ray Terell Streetman with Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.

Streetman was arrested Monday just after 3:30 a.m.