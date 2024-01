HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park in Hinesville on Jan. 16.

According to Hinesville police detectives, the shooting occurred on the 1100 block of West Oglethorpe HWY.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews performed CPR but the man could not be revived.

Police are searching for a suspect.