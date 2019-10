SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Savannah’s Southside.

Officers responded to a shooting on Talina Lane just after 5 p.m.

One person was transported for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

This story is developing. News 3 will have updates.