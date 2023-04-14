WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man is recovering after another man attacked him with a Samurai sword on Wednesday night.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Chaplin Street.

Officers said 58-year-old Tariq Abdullah attacked the victim with the sword, resulting in serious injuries.

Colleton County Fire Rescue photo Colleton County Fire Rescue photo

Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews treated the victim for “several deep lacerations to the head” before transporting him to the Trauma Center at Trident.

Abdullah is being charged with attempted murder.