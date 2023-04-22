One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

FORT PULASKI, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was injured and another arrested in a shooting Saturday night, per the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

Officers responded to the scene at Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski around 7:20 p.m.

CCPD said Adam Bauer, 38, fired shots at a vehicle with six people inside. One was injured and taken to a hospital.

They’re expected to be OK.

Bauer was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault for each of the six victims in the vehicle.

CCPD said the victim and suspect did not know each other.

The incident occurred on a busy weekend for Tybee Island. A beach bash, Orange Crush, caused significant traffic delays on Highway 80 throughout the day.

Bauer is being held at the Chatham County Detention Canter.