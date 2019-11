SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue responded to a fire Saturday morning and rescued a resident’s pet.

Firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at the Magnolia Villas, located at 205 W. Montgomery Crossroad. They also rescued a puppy from the fire.

via Savannah Fire Rescue

One resident was displaced, and a downstairs neighbor fell and suffered lacerations while getting out of the building.