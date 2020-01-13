One displaced after attic fire at home on Coffee Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire at a home off of Coffee Bluff Road early Sunday morning.

At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 14000 clock of Coffee Bluff Road. Flames were coming from the home’s attic above the garage.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread beyond the attic and garage. There were no injuries, but the home’s resident was displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials say a dog barking and a smoke alarm alerted the resident to the fire. Savannah Fire will replace batteries and install a free smoke alarm in homes that need one. Call 912-651-6756 for more information.