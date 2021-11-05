One dead, two arrested after SC road rage shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Thursday evening road rage incident that escalated to a fatal shooting.

According to NCPD, two vehicles were traveling on I-26 when the driver of one car, Parker Gour (24), witnessed the driver of another car, Austin Faltermeier (24), get into a collision with another vehicle.

Gour pursued Faltermeier as they exited onto East Montague Avenue when Faltermeier allegedly hit Gour’s car with his own.

Gour then pulled out a pistol and shot into the passenger’s side of Faltermeier’s car, hitting a woman. The woman died on scene. There was a child in the car as well.

Faltermeier was charged with assault and battery first degree and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Gour was charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.