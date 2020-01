ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a fire off of Highway 204 in Ellabell.

Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services units responded Monday afternoon to a mobile home fire at 6405 Hwy 204. When they arrived, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Once units got the fire under control, crews found one victim deceased inside of the home. The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

