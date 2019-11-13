One dead after house fire in Harris County Monday

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a fire in Harris County on Monday.

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Harris County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home at 2828 Nelson Road in Pine Mountain. When first responders entered the home, they found the body of 68-year-old Michael Davis.

“The home suffered extensive damage from the blaze. It was 45 years old and 1,759 square feet at the time of the fire,” Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said. “The cause and origin of this tragic event are still being investigated. At this time, it does not appear to be criminal in nature.”

Davis’ body was turned over to the Harris County Coroner and will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This year, fires in Georgia have claimed the lives of 74 people, according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.