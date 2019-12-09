One arrested, pounds of MDMA seized in CNT investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested a man and seized firearms, along with four pounds of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA or ecstasy) on Thursday.

Late Thursday evening, CNT agents searched a hotel room on Savannah’s Southside and seized four pounds of MDMA and marijuana. They also found two pistol and over $650.

Willie Moore III, 39, of Savannah, was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including Trafficking MDMA and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to CNT, the investigation into Moore III started after the team was informed about his drug sales throughout the Savannah-Chatham area. During the investigation, agents learned that Moore III is currently on probation through Tattnall County.

Moore III is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.