One arrested, one shot in armed robbery at Vidalia convenience store

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was arrested in an armed robbery in which a store clerk was shot at a convenience store Friday night.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store at 905 E. First Street. When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old store clerk had been shot once during the robbery. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

An initial investigation revealed a man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. The clerk complied and gave him the money and then was shot. The suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jamie Sanders, Jr. Officials found him hiding inside of a room at the Econo Inn and arrested him without incident. He is charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Aggravated Assault. He is currently being held at the Toombs County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Vidalia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 912-537-4123 or Crimestoppers at 912-386-4480.