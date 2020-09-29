One arrested in stabbing at Statesboro apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested one in a stabbing incident on Sunday.

According to SPD, officers responded to a home in Park Place Apartments on Lanier Drive for a report of a stabbing. Officers entered the home and found a 23-year-old female stabbed in the back.

She was taken by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

Detectives and officers processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, then arrested the victim’s roommate, 20-year-old Kiara London, on a single count of Aggravated Assault. London was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, where she awaits further judicial action.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov