One arrested in fatal shooting in Vidalia Friday morning

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Vidalia Police Department arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Raymonia Apartments on Easter Drive. Officers found 20-year-old Charveil McNeal of Claxton shot multiple times in the parking area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vidalia Police and the GBI investigated and arrested 40-year-old Cavarus Jackson of Vidalia. Jackson is charged with felony murder in connection to McNeal’s death. A motive for the shooting is still being determined.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vidalia Police Department- Criminal Investigations Division at 912-537-4123 or the GBI- Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.